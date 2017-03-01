Art Garfunkel Plans Worldwide Tour For 2017

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Recently signed to new management, Art Garfunkel is set to make a comeback. In addition to his upcoming autobiography, the singer will embark on an extensive worldwide tour in 2017.

According to manager Todd Brodginski, Garfunkel will hit the road in Japan, Europe, and Canada in addition to his already scheduled U.S. dates. Garfunkel’s autobiography What Is It All But Luminous is due in September.

Garfunkel, 75, is best known for his part in the 60s folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel with his partner Paul Simon. In recent years, Garfunkel has suffered from vocal problems but looks to rebound moving forward.

Check out the first leg of the tour below, and stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.

Mar 4 @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Kansas City, MO

Mar 5 @ Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre – Hutchinson, KS

Mar 7 @ Lone Tree Arts Center – Lone Tree, CO

Mar 8 @ City of Fort Collins Lincoln Center – Fort Collins, CO

Mar 10 @ Yavapai College Arts Center – Prescott, AZ

Mar 11 @ Chandler Center for the Arts – Chandler, AZ

Mar 14 @ City Winery – New York, NY

Mar 15 @ City Winery – New York, NY

Mar 31 @ McCallum Theater – Palm Desert, CA

Apr 1 @ Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts – Cerritos, CA

Apr 2 @ Fred Kavli Theatre – Thousand Oaks, CA

May 11 @ Paradise Performing Arts Center – Paradise, CA

May 12 @ Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Grand Oak Ballroom – Jackson, CA

May 14 @ Graton Resort & Casino – Rohnert, CA