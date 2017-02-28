Why Did Robert Build a Bronze Statue of Sandy Koufax?

Robert Gaynor joined the show this morning because we had some questions about his Sandy Koufax bronze statue in his yard in Newton.

Robert was down in Florida but we were able to get him on the phone to ask him how is statue building all started from classes to retirement.

Pete wanted to know if he thinks Sandy Koufax would be happy with it but Robert said he’s a recluse so he probably won’t see it.

Of course Kevin said he wouldn’t want to live near a man with statues all over his yard because Robert had a big bronze horse statue at one point.

From there they talked about what will happen to the statues when death comes knocking and what will he work on next.

