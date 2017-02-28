Why Did Robert Build a Bronze Statue of Sandy Koufax?

February 28, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: robert gaynor, sandy koufax, Statue

Robert Gaynor joined the show this morning because we had some questions about his Sandy Koufax bronze statue in his yard in Newton.

Robert was down in Florida but we were able to get him on the phone to ask him how is statue building all started from classes to retirement.

Pete wanted to know if he thinks Sandy Koufax would be happy with it but Robert said he’s a recluse so he probably won’t see it.

Of course Kevin said he wouldn’t want to live near a man with statues all over his yard because Robert had a big bronze horse statue at one point.

From there they talked about what will happen to the statues when death comes knocking and what will he work on next.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live