What’s Up With Chuck? The Cuban Edition

It’s Tuesday which means Pete was a little hungover after hanging with Chuck at Fore Golf in Westborough last night.

After Chuck wanted to know how many drinks Pete had, Mr. McKenzie grilled Chuck on his daughter’s trip to Cuba from possibly hooking up with someone to bringing back cigars. For some reason, Pete brought up toilets and Chuck actually said his daughter wished she brought some toilet paper.

There was a little discussion if Pete was using the hombres correctly.

Hear probably of the most awkward “What’s Up with Chuck?” EVER…..well so far.

