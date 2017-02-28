The Paper Towel Guy Senseless Survey!

February 28, 2017 8:00 AM

Kevin was prepared with two sheets of questions today to bring the senselessness to a new level.

A woman picked up the phone today and agreed to take the survey. From taking horse tranquilizers to water his homeless juice are the few questions to kick it off.

But soon after, Kevin asked if she was more attracted to the Brawny guy or Mr. Clean which really set her off causing her to hang up right as Kevin was asking the next question.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live