New England Revolution’s Kelyn Rowe Visits Karlson & McKenzie

February 28, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Kelyn Rowe, New England Revolution, REVOLUTION

Kelyn Rowe of the New England Revolution stopped by and right off the bat, the guys felt old asking him about Bob Seger and his facial hair.

Kelyn and Heather tried to convince Pete that soccer is a fast paced game he should attend but we’ll find out later if it worked.

Kevin asked him about the pressure of winning a championship since they play in same stadium as the Patriots where the Kraft family makes regular speeches to the team to pump them up which is pretty cool.

Kevin posed a question based on Tom Brady’s jersey being stolen asking what his jersey would be worth if it was stolen after a championship game and his answer was funny.

They then got into the new alternate jersey the team unveiled and surprised Heather with her very own but she needs to come up with the number.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

