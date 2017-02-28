Metalhead Mike Needs a Break

Executive Producer Metalhead Mike has decided to call it quits for a month on a certain activity of the green leaf variety.

They guys couldn’t believe it and wanted to ask him why and will come of it. Heather told him one of the benefits is seeing better peripherally and Mike believes that he will remember his dreams which the guys thought was kind of ridiculous.

Kevin actually asked if there was anything they could do to help him which lead into a discussion of irritability, smelling it and wanting it and was he giving it up for lent. Of course the callers and text line blew up over it from wagering how long he will last to others that sympathize.

Hear the explanation for yourself.

