Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 28 in Classic Rock History

Where was the very first Rolling Stones gig?

London’s Marquee Club in July 1962

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 28th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

It’s the birthday of the Brian Jones, a founding member of The Rolling Stones, who died in 1969…

1966: The Cavern Club in Liverpool, a converted railway building where The Beatles had made some of their early appearances was closed by authorities because of high debt…

1970: Led Zeppelin changed their name to “The Nobs” for a concert in Copenhagen when Eva von Zeppelin, relative of the airship inventor, threatened to sue if the family name was used in Denmark…

1974: The members of Pink Floyd reached a sales milestone, at that time for them, when their double album “Ummagumma” went gold…

1978: Bob Dylan’s concert in Tokyo was recorded and later released as the “Bob Dylan at Budokan” album…

1985: Uriah Heep’s lead singer David Byron died from a heart attack …

2007: The Doors received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Surviving members Ray Manzarek and Robbie Krieger were on hand for the unveiling in front of the Virgin Megastore at the corner of Hollywood and Highland.