Boston Music Awards Announce ‘617 Sessions,’ Free Recording For 10 Local Bands

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Boston Music Awards are gearing up for the 2017 awards show. The 30th anniversary event will take place December 17 at House of Blues, Boston.

In celebration, the show has announced a new recording initiative dubbed the 617 Sessions. Starting in May, 617 Sessions will give 10 local artists the opportunity to record their music in a professional studio.

“The goal with 617 Sessions is simple: Help artists make music,” says Boston Music Awards owner Paul Armstrong. “Beginning in May, we will provide 10 artists with an entire day of studio time, including engineers and studio assistants. Successfully chosen artists will also be given the chance to open the 2017 awards.”

Register your band for a chance to record at 617sessions.com, and check out highlights from the 2016 Boston Music Awards here.