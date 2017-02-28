Boston Emissions | February 26, 2017 | Rozamov, Flight of Fire, Gozu, Horrible Earth, DoomRiders, O Positive, Eyes Like Knives, Choke Up, Rebuilder

| L I N K S |

| Contact Boston Emissions |

| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud |

| Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle |

| The Watch List | Local Music Venues |

Online at @bostonemissions

ALL ABOARD! Rock & Roll Rumble Full Boat Passes are available now for a limited time

ONCESomerville.com/RUMBLE

Good for all 9 nights of the 2017 Rumble for the limited time offer of $75.

*a limited amount for a limited time; non-transferable

Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy. Thank you.

Local Songs of the Week

3] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

2] Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now

1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes

Congrats, all!

NEXT WEEK ON THE SHOW: Sunday, March 5 meet the Rock & Roll Rumble Class of 2017!

Boston Emissions — February 26, 2017

O Positive – With You

–Happy Birthday, Dave Herlihy!

O Positive – Talk About Love

Apple Betty – Alaska

Choke Up – My Oh My

Eyes Like Knives – High Rise

Quintaine Americana –Rebel Yell

Rebuilder – The White Flag

Cave In – Inspire

Salem Wolves – More Weight

Tribe – Joyride

Rozamov – Serpent Cult off new record, This Mortal Road

Release show, Friday March 3 at O’Brien’s Allston with Wormwood, Lesser Glow

Rozamov – This Mortal Road

Gozu – Big Casino

Horrible Earth – Endless War

Scissorfight – Appalachian Chain

Lady Bones – Ice Cream

Flight of Fire – Better Off Without You

DoomRiders – Come Alive