Boston Emissions | February 26, 2017 | Rozamov, Flight of Fire, Gozu, Horrible Earth, DoomRiders, O Positive, Eyes Like Knives, Choke Up, Rebuilder

ALL ABOARD! Rock & Roll Rumble Full Boat Passes are available now for a limited time
Good for all 9 nights of the 2017 Rumble for the limited time offer of $75.
*a limited amount for a limited time; non-transferable
Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy. Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week
3] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
2] Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now
1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
Congrats, all!
NEXT WEEK ON THE SHOW: Sunday, March 5 meet the Rock & Roll Rumble Class of 2017!
Boston Emissions — February 26, 2017
O Positive – With You
–Happy Birthday, Dave Herlihy!
O Positive – Talk About Love
Apple Betty – Alaska
Choke Up – My Oh My
Eyes Like Knives – High Rise
Quintaine Americana –Rebel Yell
Rebuilder – The White Flag
Cave In – Inspire
Salem Wolves – More Weight
Tribe – Joyride
Rozamov – Serpent Cult off new record, This Mortal Road
Release show, Friday March 3 at O’Brien’s Allston with Wormwood, Lesser Glow
Rozamov – This Mortal Road
Gozu – Big Casino
Horrible Earth – Endless War
Scissorfight – Appalachian Chain
Lady Bones – Ice Cream
Flight of Fire – Better Off Without You
DoomRiders – Come Alive