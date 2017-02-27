Watch Ryan Adams Cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Philadelphia’

February 27, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: BBC Radio 6, Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, Streets of Philadelphia

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Friday March 3rd is 1994 day at BBC Radio 6. In celebration, the station has brought in singer-songwriter Ryan Adams to record a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia.” Springsteen wrote the song for the 1993 Academy Award winning Tom Hanks film Philadelphia.

Adams, never one to shy away from a cover, sounds at home on the song. His style is reminiscent of the prolific artist’s earlier alt-country days. Watch Adams’ take, and of course Springsteen’s classic, below.
 


 

