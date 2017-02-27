The Italian Senseless Survey!

You can tell it’s a Monday when the first call made this morning for survey resulted in a direct to voice mail, so Jackson had to ring up another survey taker.

Everything started off well asking about acres and lettuce but this guy quickly knew something was up with a question about liquor being a Valentine’s Day date.

The rest of the questions ranged from “Would you like to see a movie about a man that donates all 3 of his kidneys?” to “Would you agree Italians only sound sexy because all their words sound like types of pasta?” which came with the dreaded hang up.

Hear how it happened.

