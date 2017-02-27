Soundgarden Set To Hit The Road In April

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Grunge act Soundgarden is gearing up for a string of North American tour dates, beginning with a festival run in Florida. Chris Cornell and co. are set to play WXTB Rockfest in Tampa before finishing off the month with two more shows in the sunshine state.
Soundgarden is on the road through May, but you’ll have to travel to catch a show; there are no dates in Massachusetts, let alone the northeast. Fan club pre-sale begins Tuesday (Feb. 28), public tickets will be available Friday (Mar. 3). Find more info at www.soundgardenworld.com.
Soundgarden Spring Tour Dates:
April 28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTB Rockfest
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
April 30 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
May 5 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 6 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
May 7 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 17 – Detroit, MI @Fox Theatre
May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
May 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest
May 22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
May 27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma