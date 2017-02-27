Soundgarden Set To Hit The Road In April

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Grunge act Soundgarden is gearing up for a string of North American tour dates, beginning with a festival run in Florida. Chris Cornell and co. are set to play WXTB Rockfest in Tampa before finishing off the month with two more shows in the sunshine state.

Soundgarden is on the road through May, but you’ll have to travel to catch a show; there are no dates in Massachusetts, let alone the northeast. Fan club pre-sale begins Tuesday (Feb. 28), public tickets will be available Friday (Mar. 3). Find more info at www.soundgardenworld.com.

Soundgarden Spring Tour Dates:

April 28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTB Rockfest

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

April 30 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

May 5 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 6 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

May 7 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest

May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 17 – Detroit, MI @Fox Theatre

May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

May 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest

May 22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

May 26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

May 27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma