Soundgarden Set To Hit The Road In April

February 27, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, Soundgarden Spring Tour 2017

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Grunge act Soundgarden is gearing up for a string of North American tour dates, beginning with a festival run in Florida. Chris Cornell and co. are set to play WXTB Rockfest in Tampa before finishing off the month with two more shows in the sunshine state.

RELATED: Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Featured on ‘Singles’ Reissue

Soundgarden is on the road through May, but you’ll have to travel to catch a show; there are no dates in Massachusetts, let alone the northeast. Fan club pre-sale begins Tuesday (Feb. 28), public tickets will be available Friday (Mar. 3). Find more info at www.soundgardenworld.com.

Soundgarden Spring Tour Dates:
April 28 – Tampa, FL @ WXTB Rockfest
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
April 30 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
May 5 – Concord, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 6 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre
May 7 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival
May 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
May 12 – Council Bluffs, IA @ KIWR Rockfest
May 13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 17 – Detroit, MI @Fox Theatre
May 19 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
May 20 – Maryland Heights, MO @ KPNT Pointfest
May 22 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
May 26 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
May 27 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

soundgarden tour 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live