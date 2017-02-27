Kevin Karlson Deserves a Diploma

February 27, 2017 8:30 AM
Kevin was a busy man last night between flipping back and forth between the Oscars and The Walking Dead.

Well that doesn’t sound busy but when you throw in doing most of the work helping your daughter write a paper for school, that will make you busy.

The topic was a little out there but Kevin came up with the first line among other things.

He demands that his daughter bring him up on stage with her when she graduates for two reasons: He paid for her schooling and wrote probably somewhere around thirty percent of her papers.

Hear how the whole thing unfolded from the topic down to Kevin’s daughter asking for a graduation trip.

