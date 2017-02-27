Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Is Working On New Album

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In a recent interview with Jackie Kajzer of Full Metal Jackie, frontman Dave Mustaine opens up about the upcoming Megadeth bootcamp, wrapping up the Dystopia tour, and getting back into the studio.

Megadeth recently took home Best Metal Performance for Dystopia at the 2017 GRAMMYs. Next up, the metal icons host an exclusive fan retreat at Mustaine’s private California estate. “I think the band and I, we all got together and talked about what we thought would be a cool experience,” Mustaine said. “When you do a boot camp and you’re all hanging out together it’s like doing the Griswolds kind of thing,” he continued. “I think it’s going to be great for people to get an inside look at Megadeth.”

The band has a string of international appearances through August, but expect dates closer to home to be announced soon. “We have some American dates that we’re looking at in summertime and some at the end of the year too. We can’t really say what they are yet but we’re pretty excited about what this year has for us.” The group’s current schedule has a noticeable gap between their Tokyo show (May 19) and their North American return (June 24). Perhaps Mustaine and co. will make some extra appearances on the early-summer festival circuit during the break.

Fans can also expect to hear new music from the thrash metal kids soon. “We’re trying to start the songwriting process this year while we’re out on the road, which will be good for us to start putting pen to paper and writing stuff,” said Mustaine. No further details on the potential Dystopia followup yet.