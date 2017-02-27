Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 27 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Neal Schon, guitarist of Journey. Before he formed the band with Greg Rolie back in 1973and after they left Santana, Schon was offered a gig with what world-famous group?

Eric Clapton sought to recruit him for Derek & the Dominos, which needed a second guitarist after Duane Allman recorded “Layla” and went back to the Allman Brothers Band.

What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for February 27th

Happy Birthday to Neil Schon – guitarist for Santana and a founding member of Journey…Plus, a Happy Birthday to Johnny Van Zandt – singer for Lynyrd Skynyrd since he took over for his late brother Ronnie in 1987…

1967: Pink Floyd released its single “Arnold Layne” – pirate radio station “Radio London” banned the song for its talk of transvestites – however the BBC didn’t…

1970: The Jefferson Airplane was fined $1,000 for singing profanity while on stage in Oklahoma City. The ordinance prohibiting obscene language while in concert was drawn up a year earlier when Jim Morrison of The Doors allegedly exposed himself at a Miami concert…

1976: Mick Jagger was admitted into a New York City hospital for a respiratory infection. Jagger and his girlfriend signed the hospital register “Mercedes” and “Benz”…

1977: Keith Richards was busted in a Toronto hotel by Royal Canadian Mounties who discovered an ounce of heroin in his room – Richards received a suspended sentence and was ordered to perform a benefit concert…

2006: Four toilets that had been in the late Jerry Garcia’s home were sold on eBay. They went to the internet casino Golden Palace.com…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…ZZ Top played the Providence Civic Center in 1976…