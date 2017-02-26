Sunday Morning Blues: February 26th, 2017

February 26, 2017 10:00 AM

On the Road Again
Best of…
Canned Heat

I Got My Eyes on You
Hooker n’ Heat
John Lee Hooker with Canned Heat

Burning Hell
Blues Deluxe
Joe Bonamassa

Boom Boom
Beautiful World
Big Head Todd & the Monsters with John Lee Hooker

I Want to Hug You
From Clarksdale to Heaven
Zakiya Hooker and Johnnie Johnson

Jazz Man
Fire on the Floor
Beth Hart

Fever
100% Cotton
James Cotton Band

Head High Water Blues
Demolition day
Honey Island Swamp Band

New Speedway Boogie
Workingman’s Dead
Grateful Dead

Compared to What?
Beyond Cool
Lucky Peterson

Stack-a-Lee
The Musical Mojo of Dr. John (various)
Tab Benoit

I Walk on Gilded Splinters
The Ultimate Blues album (various)
Dr. John

Shaggy Dad
Mojo Hand
Lightning Hopkins

Sick of My Shadow
Liver at the Moody Theater
The Warren Haynes Band

It’s your Voodoo Working
Chills & Fever
Samantha Fish

Voodoo Voodoo
Blues Masters Vol. 14: More Jump Blues
Lavern Baker

Deja Voodoo
Ledbetter Heights
Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Get Right with God
The Mathematics of Love
Peter Parcek

