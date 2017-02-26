Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 26 in Classic Rock History

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page headed out on their “No Quarter: Unleaded” tour on this night in 1995. How many musicians backed the duo?

46! 29 string players, 11 Egyptian musicians and a six-piece rock band.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 26th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: Buffalo Springfield was the musical guest on the Smothers Brothers TV show…

1970: The Beatles released their “Hey Jude” album – it was a U.S. album that went out of print and was finally re-released on CD in 2014. The album included Beatles singles from the band’s inception which never made it onto any U.S. albums…

1977: The Kinks appeared on Saturday Night Live…

1995: Jimmy Page and Robert Plant kicked off a year-long world tour in Pensacola, Florida in support of their “No Quarter: Unledded” cd…

1997: The Grammy Awards were held in New York City. The Beatles won Best Pop Performance by a Duo or a Group with vocal for “Free as a Bird.” They also won best music video short-form for the single and best music video long-form for “The Beatles Anthology.” Also that night, Bruce Springsteen nabbed the Best Contemporary Folk Album award for “The Ghost of Tom Joad”…

Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash…The Boston Garden hosted Yes in 1974…