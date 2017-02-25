Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 25 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late George Harrison. He once said that his biggest break in his career was getting into the Beatles. What did he say was his second-biggest break?

Getting out of the Beatles!

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 25th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: And speaking of The Beatles, they began recording what would become the “Abbey Road” album…

1975: Led Zeppelin released the “Physical Graffiti” album. The 2-record set came out on the band’s own Swan Song label and at the time the elaborate cover package was the one of the most expensive ever produced…

1984: Van Halen hit #1 with the song “Jump”…

1986: The Rolling Stones received a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys. Eric Clapton presented the award and the band accepted via satellite…

1993: Guitarist Toy Caldwell of the Marshall Tucker Band died of respiratory failure at his home in Spartansburg, South Carolina. He was 45…

Checking the WZLX ticket stash: Rod Stewart and The Faces were at the Providence Civic Center on this night in 1975…J. Geils played the Garden in ’82…and in 1988 Bruce Springsteen opened his “Tunnel of Love” tour at the Centrum in Worcester. It was the first of three nights.