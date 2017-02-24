What Do A Witch And A Warlock Think about a Spell put on Donald Trump?

There’s been a story going around the internet where witches want to cast a spell on our President so it does him harm at midnight on February 24th.

Well, Metalhead Mike found a witch and a warlock (a male witch) to come on and talk about their views on it.

Lorelei from Crow Haven Corner in Salem and Christian Day came on to talk about every angle of this and you might be surprised on their hot witch (and warlock) take on it.

Of course Kevin had to ask other questions about spells, how they perform them and Heather ended it asking them to put a positive spell on the show.

