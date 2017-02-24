The Cantaloupe Senseless Survey!

After missing the first guy getting his voice mail, Jackson rang up a woman to Kevin to spew his senseless questions to.

From “Do you burn a lot of your calories by scream crying?” to “Do you wish more food were cantaloupe flavored?” This woman couldn’t believe what Kevin asking repeatedly saying “what?” in response.

When Kevin asked “Have you ever punched your shower curtain because you were unsure if there was a murderer on the other side?” there was silence so Kevin kept on asking but the hang up dial tone we all wait for came up.

Hear how it played out.

