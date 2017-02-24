Karlson & McKenzie Play a Game Called “That’s My Dad!”

Last night down at CBS Scene, we had our 2nd (not sure if it will be annual) Father Daughter Skate Date.

Yes, the title explains it all.

We had some great fathers come out with their daughters but some of them had a checkered past that was told to Kevin and Pete but the kids had no clue.

This set up for the game “That’s My Dad!” where the daughters had to yell it when Kevin made a statement.

From burning down a factory to getting into a fight at South Station, this was probably one of the most awkward segments in long time.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.