Karlson & McKenzie Play a Game Called “That’s My Dad!”

February 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Kevin Karlson, Pete McKenzie

Last night down at CBS Scene, we had our 2nd (not sure if it will be annual) Father Daughter Skate Date.

Yes, the title explains it all.

We had some great fathers come out with their daughters but some of them had a checkered past that was told to Kevin and Pete but the kids had no clue.

This set up for the game “That’s My Dad!” where the daughters had to yell it when Kevin made a statement.

From burning down a factory to getting into a fight at South Station, this was probably one of the most awkward segments in long time.

