Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 24 in Classic Rock History

In 1979 the Police put out their first U.S. single “Roxanne.” They already had a charting English single in 1978; what was that song?
ANSWER: “Can’t Stand Losing You”
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for February 24th
1976: The Eagles received the first platinum album for sales of a million copies of their “Greatest Hits” album. Previously, the only award for album sales was the gold, which was presented when a release sold 500,000 copies…
1979: The Police put out their single “Roxanne” in America. It had already become a hit in England…
1981: John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s “Double Fantasy” album received a Grammy for Album of the Year. It was John Lennon’s final completed work before he was assassinated the previous December…
1990: A concert tribute to Roy Orbison reunited the original Byrds at L.A.’S Universal Amphitheater…
1993: Eric Clapton was the big winner at the Grammies taking home 6 awards including Best Album honors for his “Unplugged” album…
2008: A statue of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott was erected in his hometown of Fremantle, Western Australia…
