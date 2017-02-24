Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 24 in Classic Rock History

In 1979 the Police put out their first U.S. single “Roxanne.” They already had a charting English single in 1978; what was that song?

“Can’t Stand Losing You”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 24th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1976: The Eagles received the first platinum album for sales of a million copies of their “Greatest Hits” album. Previously, the only award for album sales was the gold, which was presented when a release sold 500,000 copies…

1979: The Police put out their single “Roxanne” in America. It had already become a hit in England…

1981: John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s “Double Fantasy” album received a Grammy for Album of the Year. It was John Lennon’s final completed work before he was assassinated the previous December…

1990: A concert tribute to Roy Orbison reunited the original Byrds at L.A.’S Universal Amphitheater…

1993: Eric Clapton was the big winner at the Grammies taking home 6 awards including Best Album honors for his “Unplugged” album…

2008: A statue of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott was erected in his hometown of Fremantle, Western Australia…

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: Joan Jett played Northeastern University’s Cabot Hall in 1989.