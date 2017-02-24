Boston’s Best: Must-See Live Music This Weekend

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Introducing our newest series: Boston’s Best. Every week we’ll look for the very best live music that our city has to offer, so you don’t have to. Be sure to check back next Friday for another batch of head-bobbing, toe-tapping events.

Friday, February 24th

Victor Wooten Trio at The Sinclair

The bass extraordinaire brings his virtuosic talent to the standing room only venue for what is sure to be a masterclass. Catch the Victor Wooten Trio again on Saturday if you can’t make it tonight. Doors open at 8:00 PM and tickets are $32.

MUNA at Brighton Music Hall

California trio MUNA have been making waves on the left coast. Now they’re ready to make their Boston headlining debut with a performance at Brighton Music Hall. Tickets start at $15, and you can grab them from the box office. The show starts at 7:00 PM.

Run the Jewels at House of Blues

The hip hop supergroup comes to the House of Blues fresh off the heels of their self-titled Run the Jewels 3. Tickets start at $63, doors open at 7:00 PM.

Big D and the Kids Table at Paradise Rock Club

Local ska punk act Big D returns home for a show at Paradise Rock Club. The group of Berklee College of Music alums will take on their 2007 release Strictly Rude in full. The show starts at 6:00 and runs all night, Tickets are $18.

Saturday, February 25th

Dorothy at Brighton Music Hall

With their combination of powerful vocals, crushing riffs, and enough lady-swagger to take down a house, Dorothy are set to rock the Brighton Music Hall. Named one of Rolling Stone’s best new bands in 2014, the band is selling out across the country – and Boston is no exception. No link for tickets on this one, but if you show up to the venue with a few hours to spare you might get lucky. Better yet, you’ll meet yours truly doing the same thing. Show starts at 8:00 PM.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at House of Blues

The masters of funk take on the House of Blues. Even if you aren’t familiar with Clinton’s music, you’ve certainly heard his patented brand of P-funk sampled by (nearly) everyone in hip hop. Tickets start at $29, and doors open at 7:00PM.

Andris Nelson & the BSO at Symphony Hall

Conductor Andris Nelson has done an impressive job stepping into the shoes of titan James Levine. He leads the symphony on through a program spanning composers’ Gubaidulina and Shostakovich. Tickets start at $36, bows up at 8:00 PM sharp.