AXS TV Set To Premiere ‘Rock Legends’ Featuring Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, U2, & More

February 24, 2017 1:09 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

On Sunday March 5th Rock Legends will return with back to back features on AXS TV. The first two profiles will focus on U2 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Other notable acts scheduled for the season include Pearl Jam, Johnny Cash, Billy Joel, Santanta, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the Grateful Dead.

The 30-minute episodes will rely on interviews, live performance, and archival footage to assess the cultural impact of each artist. Check out the full schedule below, and watch a preview of the U2 episode up top.

rock legends poster grateful dead 980x980 AXS TV Set To Premiere Rock Legends Featuring Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, U2, & More

