Watch Steven Colbert Take On Kid Rock & Ted Nugent Michigan Senate Race

February 23, 2017 11:35 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Rumors swirl that Detroit rockers Kid Rock and Ted Nugent will run for U.S. Senate. Both artists are outspokenly conservative and look to take on the seat currently held by Michigan incumbent Debbie Stabenow.

Steven Colbert tackled the upcoming Michigan Senate race on last night’s Late Show (Feb. 22). “I’m just a dumb TV show host. So I probably won’t be president for another four years,” the comedian opened to thunderous applause. On the potential primary battle between the two conservative rockers Colbert laments, “It’s gonna be a tough choice. This is really gonna split the ‘uncle who sells you fireworks’ vote.”

The bit wraps up with “Shreiken’ Saginaw Joe,” an overblown caricature that perfectly parodies Rock and Nugent’s brand of Detroit rock n’ roll.

