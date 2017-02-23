Is Heather Moving on from Champagne?

Heather noticed something about herself while she was on vacation last week and much to Kevin’s dismay, it had nothing to do with her in the bedroom.

She went on about how she loves scotch and wine but they give her headaches.

When she was out with her husband, she had a specific type of alcohol that she now LOVES and couldn’t believe how much she had of it.

Hear her describe how this all came about in her head and what the rest of the show drinks.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.