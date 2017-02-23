Hear The Doors’ ‘Twentieth Century Fox’ Live In San Francisco

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary, The Doors‘ self-titled debut is receiving a ton of well-deserved attention. The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is set for release March 31. The box set will include remastered stereo and mono mixes of the original album, bonus live recordings, and a newly pressed mono LP.

One of eight live tracks added to the box set, “Twentieth Century Fox” is from the Doors’ March ’67 performance at the Matrix in San Francisco. Previously unreleased, the recording is a window into the band’s early days.

Jim Morrison’s vocals are visceral and cerebral, not yet consumed by the substance abuse that would plague his later performances. Ray Manzarek’s lush organ dominates the track, while Robby Krieger and John Densmore fill out that signature Doors’ sound. Listen to the exclusive debut here.

The Doors, first released January 4, 1967, went on to produce the classic Doors’ hits “Light My Fire,” and “Break on Through (To The Other Side).”