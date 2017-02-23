Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 23 in Classic Rock History

Dire Straits made its U.S. concert debut in America on this night in 1979 at the Paradise Theater. Where and when was the band’s final U.S. appearance?

April 6, 1992 in Portland, Oregon

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 23rd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to Brad Whitford of Aerosmith!

1969: Jimi Hendrix and his backing group featuring Mitch Mitchell and Noel Redding played their last concert as the Jimi Hendrix Experience at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Hendrix went on to form the Band of Gypsies with Buddy Miles…

1973: National Lampoon’s rock musical “Lemmings,” opened at the Village Gate in New York City. The cast of the show included future Saturday Night Live actors John Belushi and Chevy Chase…

1986: The Rolling Stones surprised an invitation-only audience at London’s 100 Club which had gathered to pay tribute to the late keyboardist Ian Stewart. The band ripped out a dozen songs and it was the first time they had played live in almost five years. Also on the bill that night: Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Pete Townshend and Jack Bruce…

2000: Carlos Santana received a record-tying 8 Grammy awards at the Staples Center in L.A. Michael Jackson set the record back in 1984 when he won 8 for “Thriller.”

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: Big Brother and The Holding Company played the Psychedelic Supermarket in 1968… Dire Straits made its American debut right here in Boston at the Paradise Theater in 1979…and in 1982 it was the J. Geils Band at the Boston Garden for the second of three nights.