The Y’Hello Senseless Survey!

The guy that answered the phone today when Kevin rang him up answered with an emphatic “Y’Hello” which Kevin responded in kind.

Kevin got right into the questions with “Is your favorite color brown?” to “Why is there a light bulb in your refrigerator when you’re not supposed to eat at night.?”

Mr. Y’Hello started to know something was up especially when Kevin asked about beer at the hardware store and taking care of your leaky bladder which caused the hang up while Kevin was the middle of the next question.

If you dare, Kevin got into some bathroom habits towards the end.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.