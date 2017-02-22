The Y’Hello Senseless Survey!

February 22, 2017 8:00 AM

The guy that answered the phone today when Kevin rang him up answered with an emphatic “Y’Hello” which Kevin responded in kind.

Kevin got right into the questions with “Is your favorite color brown?” to “Why is there a light bulb in your refrigerator when you’re not supposed to eat at night.?”

Mr. Y’Hello started to know something was up especially when Kevin asked about beer at the hardware store and taking care of your leaky bladder which caused the hang up while Kevin was the middle of the next question.

If you dare, Kevin got into some bathroom habits towards the end.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live