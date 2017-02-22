The Krafts Were Told to Pass on Belichick, Defends Tom Brady

Robert and Jonathan Kraft were on HBO last night on HBO’s Real Sports and Andrea Kremer was the lucky host to ask the questions ranging from Trump to the Super Bowl.

In this segment, we played highlights from the show where the Kraft family talks about people telling them not to hire Belichick, going from season ticket holder to owner, Robert Kraft on meeting Tom Brady at Foxboro stadium and how Jonathan reacted to it.

Of course, Deflategate came up and Kraft was asked about Brady’s allegations. Robert said he is the nicest guy so he had to defend him.

Finally, Kevin got to a clip where Jonathan Kraft kind of started to break down talking about his mom and going to early games.

