Steve Stevens Set To Appear On Upcoming Ozzy Osbourne Record

February 22, 2017 10:47 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Steve Stevens is the GRAMMY-winning guitar player for Billy Idol. Rumors swirled in recent months regarding a recording session between Stevens and the Prince of Darkness himself.

Stevens has now confirmed that he and Ozzy Osbourne spent a week writing tunes for Osbourne’s upcoming solo record. “Yes, I did a session,” he told All That Shreds.

When asked how the pairing came about Stevens revealed that a connection through his current band was the way in. “The rhythm guitar player in Billy Idol is Billy Morrison, one of Ozzy’s best friends, so he asked me to do some writing with Ozzy,” he recalled. “We spent about a week working on some tunes and I haven’t heard anything, so I guess he’s really happy with them. So yes, I did some writing and recording with him.”

Despite his new gig, the guitarist went on to express his allegiance to his day job. “I’m really dedicated to Billy Idol,” Stevens said plainly.

Expect to hear Steve Stevens work on the next Ozzy Osbourne record. Osbourne’s last solo effort, Scream, was released in 2010.

