David Bowie Wins Best Male Solo Artist At BRIT Awards

February 22, 2017 3:30 PM

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Midway through the broadcast, and the 2017 BRIT Awards have already provided the feel-good story of the night. David Bowie was posthumously awarded Best British Male Solo Artist.

Michael C. Hall, who accepted the award on behalf of the Bowie family, spoke to the late artist’s good nature. “David’s kindness, generosity, and enthusiasm will always inspire me to be a better man” said Hall.

Hall starred in the Off-Broadway adaptation of Lazarus, a musical written by Bowie in conjunction with his final album Blackstar.

Watch Bowie’s “Blackstar” below.

