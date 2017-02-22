Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 22 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1978, the Police appeared in a Wrigley’s chewing gum ad in which the members dyed their hair blonde. Newest member Andy Summers had replaced what guitarist?

Guitarist Henry Pandovani

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 22nd, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: David Bowie began a tour as the opening act for T. Rex. He didn’t play any music; he did a short mime act!

1970: The New Jersey band Steel Mill cut a demo at a studio owned by rock promoter Bill Graham. The lead singer for Steel Mill was 20 year old Bruce Springsteen…

1980: Rolling Stones guitarist, Ron Wood, and his girlfriend were arrested in St. Maarten when police found five grams of cocaine in the couple’s rented apartment – no charges were filed…

1989: Jethro Tull won the first heavy metal Grammy award after beating out Metallica and others. Already embarrassed to be nominated, Ian Anderson was appalled that Jethro Tull actually won…

1994: Papa John Creach, the fiddle player for Jefferson Airplane and Starship, as well as Hot Tuna, died of heart failure at the age of 75…

