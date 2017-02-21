The Dossier Senseless Survey!

Kevin was excited with all the questions he had for today, even if they were leftovers before vacation.

Well today a woman picked up her phone and got into the Survey with Kevin. Some of the questions went from Would you agree wrong numbers calls are annoying but not nearly as much as right number calls? to Do you put perfume everywhere you want to be kissed and have you found that it burns there?

But when Kevin asked about French toast, this woman really get her suspicions up. She hung up on a question Do you like to overuse the word dossier?

Check it out.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.