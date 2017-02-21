Did Kevin Karlson Get Conned During His Cruise?

Kevin is fresh back from his cruise and told us a story that could’ve ended up badly.

Before he got to his story, Heather gave us a recap of her vacation at a bed and breakfast explaining why she had cuts all over her hands. She is convinced that something was up with her room “upgrade” when she checked in as she explains.

Before Kevin told his almost getting conned story, he had another story about a man following him while he went to get some Dunkins. After that chilly tale, we get to the con story.

Kevin was sitting a table with his wife when a man ran up all in a tizzy saying he was robbed along with his father.

Hear Kevin explain the story and where it went from there.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.