David Cassidy Set To Retire After Revealing He Suffers From Dementia

February 21, 2017 3:33 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

David Cassidy, 66, is widely known for his role as Keith Partridge on the 70s hit show The Partridge Family. The former teen idol has revealed to People Magazine that he suffers from dementia.

Cassidy, whose mother and grandfather both suffered from the disease, says the diagnosis was not totally unexpected. “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy revealed.

With the decision to stop touring behind him, the singer is looking forward to what’s next. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he says. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy took to Twitter earlier today to thank fans for the outpouring of support.

