Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 21 in Classic Rock History

On this day in 1975 David Bowie put out his “Young Americans” album and John Lennon released “Rock and Roll.” Each had a Top 20 hit – what were they?

“Fame” from David Bowie got to #1, and “Stand By Me” from Lennon reached #20

Happy Birthday: Talking Heads band member Jerry Harrison!

1982: Murray the K died of cancer. The New York Dj was known for his close association with the Beatles during their early American tours – to the point of being referred to as “The Fifth Beatle”…

1990: At the Grammy Awards, Stevie Ray Vaughan received a statue for best contemporary blues recording for his album “In Step”…

1992: John Mellencamp made his film acting and directing debut with the movie “Falling from Grace”…

1995: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performed a video together for the movie “Murder Incorporated.” it was the first time they had played together in 7 years…

2001: At the Grammy Awards, U2 walked away with the prize for Song of the Year for their track “Beautiful Day” …

In the WZLX Ticket Stash: The Band played Boston College in 1970 … and in ‘71 it was J. Geils at Lawrence Academy in Groton.