Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 20 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Kurt Cobain. Which of his guitars is currently being auctioned off? A portion of the sale goes to charity?

Hagstrom Blue Sparkle Deluxe

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 20th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday guitarist Jay Geils and Walter Becker of Steely Dan. It’s also the birthday of the late Randy California, guitarist for Spirit…

1969: Ringo Starr was featured as a Mexican gardener in the X-rated film “Candy.” The movie also featured Steppenwolf and the Byrds…

1973: Rolling Stones fans in Adelaide, Australia rioted when they couldn’t get tickets to a sold out concert – local police fought with 4,000 fans before arresting forty…

1975: Alice Cooper broke up the Alice Cooper Band and released his first solo album “Welcome to My Nightmare”…

1976: The members of Kiss set their footprints in cement outside Grauman’s Chinese Theater on Hollywood Boulevard…

1982: Pat Benetar married her guitarist Neil Giraldo – they are still happily hitched!

1984: Roger Daltrey starred in a television adaptation of Shakerspeare’s “A Comedy of Errors” which aired on PBS…

2001: Peter Frampton won the best guitar performance award at the Orville H. Gibson guitar awards…

2003: The band Great White lit off a pyrotechnics display at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island, igniting flammable sound-proofing foam which quickly exploded in flames and engulfed the club. 100 died.