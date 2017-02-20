Boston Emissions 2.19.17 | Bad Boys Club, Tom Baker and the Snakes, Harborlights, The Offering, You People, Raw Blow, Read Yellow, Red Red Rockit

| L I N K S |
| Contact Boston Emissions |
| Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud |
| Rock & Roll Rumble | Anngelle |
| The Watch List | Local Music Venues |
Online at @bostonemissions
#RUMBLE2017
ALL ABOARD! Rock & Roll Rumble Full Boat Passes go on sale Monday, February 27 at noon via ONCESomerville.com. Full Boat Pass* is good for all 9 nights of the 2017 Rumble for the limited time offer of $75.
*a limited amount for a limited time; non-transferable
Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy.
Thank you.
Local Songs of the Week
3] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar
2] Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now
1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
— Sat 2/25 Middle East up – record release show with Aeronaut Down, Carissa Johnson, Wonder City
New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
Getting your songs played on the radio is bad again why?
Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 19, 2017
Dinosaur Jr – Never Bought It
Piebald – American Hearts
Read Yellow – Model America
Red Red Rockit – I’m Afraid of Americans
–Fri 2/24 at PA’s Lounge with A Tangled Web, Leopold and his Fiction, The Royal Me
Raw Blow – Slow Choke
Harborlights – How Small You’ve Become Out of Old Age
–Mon 2/20 at Opus Underground, Salem Mas with Black Hatch, I Was Awake, Red Ledger
Horse Mode
–Mon 2/20 at Charlie’s Kitchen with Max Jupiter, Spelling, Rye Pines
Bad Boys Club – Love Was Calling Your Name
–Some of Dirty Bangs, some of These Wild Plains, kinda all the same band.
I Was Awake – Gravity
Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline
Swivel – Clueless
Animal Flag –Sensation
The Offering – Tales Of Hell
Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run It Out from Look Out Tower
–Sat 2/25 Sally O’Brien’s — Stars Like Ours, Duck and Cover, The Dents, Tom Baker and the Snakes
Zip-Tie Handcuffs – Don’t Know
You People – People’s Court
Sebadoh – Skull
Bundles – Dead Reckoning
Coaches – Elizabeth Warren
The Humanoids – Heavy Metal
Ted Billings – American Bedrooms
Jake Brennan and the Confidence Men – Believe Me
Jim Healey – Cure for Pain
Airport – Go Up