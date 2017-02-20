The Rock of Boston and New England. Sundays at 10pm on 100.7 WZLX. Hosted by Anngelle Wood.

Boston Emissions 2.19.17 | Bad Boys Club, Tom Baker and the Snakes, Harborlights, The Offering, You People, Raw Blow, Read Yellow, Red Red Rockit

February 20, 2017 11:59 PM
#RUMBLE2017  

 

2017RUMBLEFULLBOAT

ALL ABOARD! Rock & Roll Rumble Full Boat Passes go on sale Monday, February 27 at noon via ONCESomerville.com. Full Boat Pass* is good for all 9 nights of the 2017 Rumble for the limited time offer of $75.
*a limited amount for a limited time; non-transferable

 

Attention anyone sending music for consideration: It would help me immensely – and save some time trying to reach you via email in time for each week’s show – if you would include what songs are clean for radio. I fancy myself a radio professional and swears like “shit” and “fuck” will not get aired. Edit it for radio if you think that song or songs are airplay worthy.

Thank you. 

Local Songs of the Week

3] Pulitzer Prize Fighter – Sugar

2] Cruel Miracle – Just Take It Now

1] Blindspot – Every Time You Close Your Eyes
— Sat 2/25 Middle East up – record release show with Aeronaut Down, Carissa Johnson, Wonder City

New songs are added the show each week and posted in a poll.
Getting your songs played on the radio is bad again why?

Boston Emissions playlist — Sunday, February 19, 2017

Dinosaur Jr – Never Bought It

Piebald – American Hearts

Read Yellow – Model America

Red Red Rockit – I’m Afraid of Americans
–Fri 2/24 at PA’s Lounge with A Tangled Web, Leopold and his Fiction, The Royal Me

Raw Blow – Slow Choke

Harborlights – How Small You’ve Become Out of Old Age
–Mon 2/20 at Opus Underground, Salem Mas with Black Hatch, I Was Awake, Red Ledger

Horse Mode
–Mon 2/20 at Charlie’s Kitchen with Max Jupiter, Spelling, Rye Pines

Bad Boys Club – Love Was Calling Your Name
–Some of Dirty Bangs, some of These Wild Plains, kinda all the same band.

I Was Awake – Gravity

Tenafly Vipers – Napalm Discipline

Swivel – Clueless

Animal Flag –Sensation

The Offering – Tales Of Hell

Tom Baker and the Snakes – Run It Out from Look Out Tower
–Sat 2/25 Sally O’Brien’s — Stars Like Ours, Duck and Cover, The Dents, Tom Baker and the Snakes

Zip-Tie Handcuffs – Don’t Know

You People – People’s Court

Sebadoh – Skull

Bundles – Dead Reckoning

Coaches – Elizabeth Warren

The Humanoids – Heavy Metal

Ted Billings – American Bedrooms

Jake Brennan and the Confidence Men – Believe Me

Jim Healey – Cure for Pain

Airport – Go Up

