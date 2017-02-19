Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 19 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Tony Iommi, legendary guitarist of Black Sabbath. At one point he left the band Earth, an early incarnation of Sabbath, to play for Jethro Tull, and would soon return. How long did he join Tull?

Four days.

1972: Paul McCartney’s single “Give Ireland Back to the Irish” was banned in England under a law that prohibits artists from commenting on issues under a crown investigation. The song was a criticism of Britain’s “Sunday Bloody Sunday” killings…

1980: Bon Scott, singer of AC/DC, was found dead in a car in London after a night of hard partying. He was only 33 and died of alcohol poisoning…

1981: “Sub-conscious plagiarism” was the ruling for George Harrison, who was ordered to pay $587,000 for copying parts of the 1963 Chiffon’s hit “She’s So Fine” in his song “My Sweet Lord”…

1991: B.B. King was honored at the New York Hard Rock Cafe with a lifetime achievement award presented by Gibson Guitars, the manufacturer of his beloved guitar “Lucille”…

1997: A New York judge dismissed a $7 million lawsuit filed against Motley Crue by a person who claimed hearing loss suffered at one of their concerts…

