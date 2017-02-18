Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 18 in Classic Rock History

February 18, 2017 1:00 AM

In 1981, Mick Fleetwood performed a benefit show for local musicians in the country of Ghana. Fleetwood Mac’s drummer was in that country to record a solo album. What was the name of that album?

ANSWER: “The Visitor”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

A very happy birthday to Yoko Ono! Also celebrating birthdays today are Styx keyboardist Dennis DeYoung and Robbie Bachman of the Bachman-Turner Overdrive…

1968: Founding Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett was fired by the rest of the members of Pink Floyd due to his bizarre behavior – he was replaced by David Gilmour, a friend of the band…

1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played the Royal Albert Hall and in a bonus appearance Traffic jammed with them on stage…

1981: Mick Fleetwood performed a benefit concert for a local musicians union in Ghana …

1993: Emerson, Lake & Palmer appeared on the “Tonight Show.” It was the group’s 1st performance on network television in 20 years…

2006: The Rolling Stones played a free beachfront concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of their “A Bigger Bang” world tour. Over a million people showed up!

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Santana was at the Music Hall with Eddie Money in 1978…

