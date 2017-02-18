Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 18 in Classic Rock History

In 1981, Mick Fleetwood performed a benefit show for local musicians in the country of Ghana. Fleetwood Mac’s drummer was in that country to record a solo album. What was the name of that album?

“The Visitor”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 18th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

A very happy birthday to Yoko Ono! Also celebrating birthdays today are Styx keyboardist Dennis DeYoung and Robbie Bachman of the Bachman-Turner Overdrive…

1968: Founding Pink Floyd member Syd Barrett was fired by the rest of the members of Pink Floyd due to his bizarre behavior – he was replaced by David Gilmour, a friend of the band…

1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience played the Royal Albert Hall and in a bonus appearance Traffic jammed with them on stage…

1981: Mick Fleetwood performed a benefit concert for a local musicians union in Ghana …

1993: Emerson, Lake & Palmer appeared on the “Tonight Show.” It was the group’s 1st performance on network television in 20 years…

2006: The Rolling Stones played a free beachfront concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of their “A Bigger Bang” world tour. Over a million people showed up!

In the WZLX Ticket Stash…Santana was at the Music Hall with Eddie Money in 1978…