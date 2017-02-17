Roger Waters Wants To Bring ‘The Wall’ To US-Mexico Border

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Pink Floyd released The Wall in 1979. Nearly forty-years later, co-founder Roger Waters thinks the album is more relevant than ever.

In response to President Donald Trump‘s proposed border wall, Waters is set to perform a live-in-concert rendition of the album at the US-Mexico divide.

“But before this can happen, there will first need to be an awakening against these far-right policies,” Waters told the AFP. “The sewers are engorged by greedy and powerful men as I speak to you.”

This is not the first time the outspoken musician has taken on Trump. During an October performance in Mexico City, Pink Floyd projected unflattering stylized images of Trump on stage with the words “Charade” and “Joker” proudly displayed.

Waters made the comments during a public appearance in London to promote “Pink Floyd, Their Mortal Remains,” an art exhibit featuring memorabilia and archived footage as the band celebrates their decade-spanning career.