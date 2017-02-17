Classic 80s Weekend ZLX: 8 Movies Currently Streaming On Netflix

February 17, 2017 2:54 PM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

We took a look at all the eighties films currently streaming on Netflix, and put together a list of the best of the best for your viewing pleasure. So grab some popcorn, kick back, and enjoy those classic montage scenes.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Caddyshack (1980)

The Shining (1980)

E.T The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

The Princess Bride (1988)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Cujo (1983)

