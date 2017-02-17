Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 17 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Billy Joe Armstrong of Green Day! What is the name of the 2013 documentary that traces his career from early days, through Green Day platinum to eventual Broadway success?

“Broadway Idiot”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 17th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash recorded together in Nashville. Some of the material showed up on Dylan’s Nashville Skyline album…

1972: Pink Floyd began a four-night stand at the rainbow theater in London. During those show, the band premiered much of the music from its “Dark Side of the Moon” album, a full year before it was released…

1975: “Rock and Roll”, a John Lennon collection of the songs of his teenage years was released…

1990: Aerosmith appeared in a “Wayne’s World” skit on Saturday Night Live with Dana Carvey and Mike Myers. Their version of the skit’s theme song became the B-side of the single “The Other Side”…

In the WZLX ticket stash…Jimmy Buffett played Paul’s Mall in 1976 … Genesis was at the Centrum in ’87 and Bob Seger played there on this date in 1996…