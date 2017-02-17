Atlanta Brewery Releases Patriots Pale Ale After Losing Super Bowl Bet To Sam Adams

February 17, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Sam Adams Brewery, SweetWater Brewing Company

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Atlanta brewery SweetWater Brewing Company entered a friendly wager with local brewmasters Sam Adams leading up to Super Bowl LI.

RELATED: Atlanta Zoo Names Cockroach ‘Tom Brady’ After Losing Super Bowl Bet

The company describes the beer as, “A soul crushing pale ale that will leave you feeling deflated,” writes the brewery. Adding, “No G.O.A.T. harmed in the creation of this beer (but we gave it our best shot!)”

Unfortunately the limited run of 100 cans has already dried up, so if you want one of your own you’ll just have to wait until the Pats bring home the next ring. #BlitzForSix
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live