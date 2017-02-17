Atlanta Brewery Releases Patriots Pale Ale After Losing Super Bowl Bet To Sam Adams

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Atlanta brewery SweetWater Brewing Company entered a friendly wager with local brewmasters Sam Adams leading up to Super Bowl LI.

The company describes the beer as, “A soul crushing pale ale that will leave you feeling deflated,” writes the brewery. Adding, “No G.O.A.T. harmed in the creation of this beer (but we gave it our best shot!)”

Unfortunately the limited run of 100 cans has already dried up, so if you want one of your own you’ll just have to wait until the Pats bring home the next ring. #BlitzForSix

