Prince Music Streams Increase By 6,323%

By Robyn Collins

Upon the arrival of Prince’s Warner Bros. Records music to streaming services on February 12, the number of music streams in the United States bounded from 74,000 to 4.77 million in two days, reports Billboard. That’s an increase of 6,323%.

His top five most streamed songs on February 12 and 13 were: “Purple Rain” (333,000 streams), “Let’s Go Crazy” (328,000), “When Doves Cry” (320,000), “Little Red Corvette” (237,000) and “Kiss” (214,000).

Previously, Prince’s catalog was only available to stream through Tidal. His Warner-era music is now available through streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, while his non-Warner work is still exclusive to Tidal.

That includes albums like Emancipation (released through NPG/EMI Records), Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic (NPG/Columbia), and his last studio album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, 2006’s 3121 (Republic Records).

There are a few titles in between that are missing from streaming services, like The Black Album, The Gold Experience and Chaos and Disorder.