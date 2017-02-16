Listen To Grateful Dead’s Epic 14-Minute ‘Morning Dew’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Arguably the greatest Grateful Dead show of all time, the band’s 1977 performance at Cornell University’s Braton Hall has become legendary throughout the Dead community. Early soundboard recordings of the show were traded for decades, building the performance to near mythical heights.

Fans can soon listen the first official release, as well as three other May ’77 shows (New Haven, CT, Boston, MA, and Buffalo, NY), on the upcoming Get Shown the Light box set.

Get a taste of the jam band firing on all cylinders with their 14-minute cover of “Morning Dew.” The Dead’s signature Americana is on full display in this sprawling psychedelic jam session.





The 11-disc box set will be released May 5th via Rhino Records, and is limited to 15,000 individually numbered copies. Fans can preorder the four concerts, as well as a slew of extras through the Dead site.