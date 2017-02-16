Listen To Fleetwood Mac’s Unreleased ‘Seven Wonders’

February 16, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, Seven Wonders, Stevie Nicks, Tango in the Night

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In anticipation of the upcoming Tango In the Night reissue, Fleetwood Mac have unearthed an early version of “Seven Wonders.”

RELATED: The New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Uses Fleetwood Mac

The raw version showcases Stevie Nicks‘ powerful vocals, and a glimpse into Lindsey Buckingham‘s production style. Without the final polish, you can hear Buckingham’s layering techniques with a subtlety that’s absent on the official release. Brian Wilson would be proud.

Nicks’ ad-libs more than usual with a series of sultry flourishes in the closing minute of the track; the singer’s emotive delivery and incredible control are on display like you’ve never heard before. Dare we say it, this version might actually be better than the 1987 release.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live