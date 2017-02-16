Listen To Fleetwood Mac’s Unreleased ‘Seven Wonders’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In anticipation of the upcoming Tango In the Night reissue, Fleetwood Mac have unearthed an early version of “Seven Wonders.”

RELATED: The New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailer Uses Fleetwood Mac

The raw version showcases Stevie Nicks‘ powerful vocals, and a glimpse into Lindsey Buckingham‘s production style. Without the final polish, you can hear Buckingham’s layering techniques with a subtlety that’s absent on the official release. Brian Wilson would be proud.

Nicks’ ad-libs more than usual with a series of sultry flourishes in the closing minute of the track; the singer’s emotive delivery and incredible control are on display like you’ve never heard before. Dare we say it, this version might actually be better than the 1987 release.



