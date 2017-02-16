Carter Alan’s Rock N’ Roll Diary: February 16 in Classic Rock History

The Clash performed at the Harvard Square Theater on its first tour of America on this night in 1979. What was the name of their first U.S. album?

“Give ‘Em Enough Rope.” This was the band’s second album in the U.K., but became their first release in the States.

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for February 16th, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1968: John Lennon and George Harrison, and their wives, traveled to India to study transcendental meditation with the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney followed two days later…

1972: John Lennon, while guest-hosting “The Mike Douglas Show, performed with Chuck Berry…

1985: Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” album hit #1 in England. It was the first time Bruce topped the English chart…

1993: The Faces, featuring Rod Stewart, Ron Wood, Ian McLagan and Kenny Jones were reunited at the British Music Awards…

2006: Elton John was awarded an undisclosed sum after winning a libel suit against a British newspaper. He donated the money to his Elton John Aids foundation… Checking the WZLX Ticket Stash in 1979 The Clash performed at the Harvard Square Theater on its first tour of America. Bluesman Bo Diddley warmed up the show, as well as local band the rentals…