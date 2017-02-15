Yikes… Guns N’ Roses Live In Melbourne: “Hello, Sydney!”

February 15, 2017 11:06 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

In the midst of their Not In This Lifetime world tour, Guns N’ Roses introduced themselves to the wrong crowd in Australia.

Following a two show run in Sydney, where AC/DC guitarist Angus Young joined the band, Axl Rose and co. took to Melbourne, Australia last night (February 14).

Longtime guitar tech Michael “McBob” Mayhue mistakenly referenced Sydney when introducing the band to their Melbourne audience. “You must have made a wrong turn,” said the janitor from Spinal Tap.

Melbourne and Sydney, the two largest cities in Australia, have a longstanding rivalry. While audible boos can be heard from the crowd, fans quickly forget about the flub as the group delivers a scorching performance of “It’s So Easy.”

The band later took to Twitter to apologize for the slip up, pointing out that McBob hasn’t made a mistake in nearly 30 years MC duties.

